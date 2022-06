Telangana: TET 2022 final key out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Wednesday published the final key for the question papers of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 conducted on June 12.

The final key can be downloaded from the TS TET website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The results will be declared on July 1.