Telangana: Three DSPs transferred

K Pruthvidhar Rao posted in Intelligence, K Purushotham Reddy as Assistant Commissioner of Police Vanasthalipuram and S Maheshwar posted to CID and attached to Dial 100)

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) (Civil) were transferred on Monday following recommendations of the Police Establishment Board.

The DSPs and their new postings are as follows: K Pruthvidhar Rao (Intelligence), K Purushotham Reddy (Assistant Commissioner of Police Vanasthalipuram) and S Maheshwar (CID and attached to Dial 100).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .