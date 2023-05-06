Telangana to airlift its students from violence-hit Manipur

As per information available, about 250 students belonging to Telangana are studying in various educational institutions in Imphal and surrounding areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent law and order situation in Manipur, the State government has opened a special cell to monitor the situation in Manipur and is also taking measures, including operation of special flights, to ensure the safety of students and people from Telangana residing in Manipur.

As per information available, about 250 students belonging to Telangana are studying in various educational institutions in Imphal and surrounding areas. The State government has decided to airlift the Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. For this purpose, a special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari contacted her Manipur counterpart to facilitate the safe transit of Telangana students from Imphal to Hyderabad. The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police Anjani Kumar are closely in touch with Manipur government officials to ensure the safety of Telangana people and students in Manipur, an official statement here said.

The Telangana Police has also set up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in the violence-hit State. DGP Anjani Kumar said the Telangana Police was coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support to citizens of Telangana stranded there. Citizens could contact the Telangana helpline number 7901643283 (DIG B Sumathi) for assistance, he said, adding that the phone lines were open round the clock and citizens could also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

The situation in Manipur turned volatile on May 3 after thousands of people turned up for a Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Students union of Manipur in 10 hill districts to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.