Telangana to demand for equal sharing of water figures in KRMB meet

Despite serious objections being raised to the present pattern of sharing on 66:34 ratio between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the issue could not be addressed so far

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board will be meeting on May 10. Telangana’s demand for a just share of the assured waters from Krishna river will come up for discussion at the meeting along with 21 other items on its agenda.

Despite serious objections being raised to the present pattern of sharing on 66:34 ratio between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the issue could not be addressed so far. The board continued its ad hoc allocation of 66:34 ratio sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana last year also. Irrigation authorities from the State had insisted a review of the water sharing to address the raw deal being meted out.

Since the new water year begins on June 1, the KRMB solicited views from both the riparian States. The meeting will be discussing also the objections being raised by Andhra Pradesh on the Palamuru- Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project and what it called the over utilization by Telangana State in minor irrigation sector to an extent of 45.66 TMC.

The meeting will deliberate on the poor structural soundness of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) resulting in low yields for Telangana. The State’s demand for steps from KRMB to stall works on the Veligonda project and illegal drawls by AP from Srisailam Dam to meet its irrigation needs beyond the basin will also be discussed at the meeting.