Telangana writes to KRMB seeking to stop works on Veligonda tunnel

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, KRMB, C Muralidhar, Engineer in Chief (Irrigation and CAD) sought immediate steps to stop diversion of Krishna water

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The State Government on Thursday strongly opposed the illegal and unauthorized diversion of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh to meet its needs outside the basin.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman, Krishna River Management Board, C Muralidhar, Engineer in Chief (Irrigation and CAD) sought immediate steps to stop diversion of Krishna water. He urged the KRMB to restrain Andhra Pradesh from executing unauthorized Veligonda project which was intended mainly to divert water to areas beyond the basin.

Quoting media reports, he pointed out that the works on Veligonda project tunnel were being executed by AP at a brisk pace. The work on the head regulator intended to release water from Srisailam reservoir to Nallamalasagar through the first tunnel of Veligionda was completed. Works on 5.52 km long second tunnel were executed last year.

Construction of the project without appraisal of DPR and without obtaining necessary clearances from the statutory bodies for enhancing further the scope of diversion of Krishna waters was in gross violation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, he maintained.

