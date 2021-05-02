Telangana to increase Covid beds to 60k

While the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients has been increased from 18,232 in both government and private hospitals, it has been enhanced to 49,113 now and will be increased further to take them to a total 60,000 beds.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed the officials to create an additional 10,000 beds in government hospitals with oxygen supply taking the total numbers to 20,000. While the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients has been increased from 18,232 in both government and private hospitals, it has been enhanced to 49,113 now and will be increased further to take them to a total 60,000 beds.

As per directions from the Chief Minister, it is decided to increase the Covid beds particularly in NIMS (500), Sarojini Devi (200), Chest hospital (50), Gandhi (200), and TIMS (200). Further, the Covid beds in area hospitals like Golconda (100), Malakpet (100), Vanasthalipuram (100), Ameerpet (50) will be set up within a week.

During a review meeting, Somesh Kumar directed the officials to establish Covid-19 call centres in all districts to cater to the needs of patients. In GHMC, call centre (040-21111111) will provide support to Covid-19 patients. The officials are making arrangements for home delivery of five lakh free medical kits in addition to the existing stock of 7.5 lakh for Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in home isolation and other symptomatic persons.

In order to avoid any shortage of essential drugs and consumables, a team headed by Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Sultania is overseeing the procurement of drugs and other consumables for Covid patients. Panchayat Raj commissioner Raghunandan has been made responsible for filling vacancies in the Health Department by conducting walk-in interview, while the district Collectors will oversee the recruitments at the district level.

In view of the demand for drugs like Remdesivir, a special team headed by senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan has been constituted to procure adequate quantities for the State from the Pharma companies. Senior IAS officers have been appointed as Special officers for major Government hospitals in Hyderabad for further improving the quality of services. The Collectors will be special officer for the largest government hospitals in the respective districts, while other senior officers will be appointed as Special officers for other hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Central government had indicated that only 4.4 lakh doses will be supplied for Telangana State for the month of May, against a population of 1.72 crore persons in the 18-44 years age group. Further, about 8.35 lakh doses will be supplied in the first fortnight of May against a requirement of 30.45 lakh doses towards the second dose for persons aged more than 45 years. The Chief Secretary wrote a letter to allot more vaccines for the State.

Due to the constant monitoring and use of IAF aircraft as well as railway rakes to send tankers to Odisha, oxygen supplies are being maintained at satisfactory levels. However, with increased occupancy, the Chief Secretary observed that the need for oxygen will grow. He urged the Centre to allocate 600 MT oxygen to the State against the present allocation of 430 MT per day.

