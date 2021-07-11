Telangana to introduce chatbot to assess school students

Students of govt schools can undertake curriculum aligned weekly assessment tests over a WhatsApp chatbot interface as part of the ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta’ programme

Hyderabad: Academics of several lakhs of school students in the State shifted to digital and online mode after the closure of educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now, their assessment as well is going online.

Students of government schools can undertake curriculum aligned weekly assessment tests over a WhatsApp chatbot interface as part of the ‘Intinta Chaduvula Panta’ programme.

To start the assessment, students need to save the WhatsApp number 85955 24405 on their smartphones and send a ‘Hi’ or ‘Hello’ or ‘Namaste’ message to the number on WhatsApp. This will enable students to view around 10 questions related to the subject concerned. Based on their performance, students will be provided personalised remedial learning material.

School Education Department launched the WhatsApp-based home learning and assessment programme to assess students in English and Mathematics subjects in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums on a pilot basis last year and 2,77,225 students were engaged. The department has now decided to implement it in a full-fledged manner from 2021-22 for classes I to X.

The new chatbot assessment method will come loaded with more features. Starting August, not just in English and Mathematics subjects, the chatbot will enable students to assess themselves in Science and Social Studies as well. As not all students have access to smartphones, the bot will allow multiple students to use the same smartphone to register and undertake the assessment.

Among several other new features, the department has integrated schools’ information through the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) to the interface and provided access to headmasters and teachers. This will enable teachers and schools to view school and student-wise performance and accordingly initiate steps for customised learning for children who are weak in academics.

For effective implementation at the grassroot level, the department is taking up orientation sessions for headmasters and teachers of government schools.

“The WhatsApp home-based learning and assessment programme will be implemented in a full-fledged manner from August. This chatbot is not limited to government schools. Private schools can also use it,” an official said.

