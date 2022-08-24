Telangana to offer courses in yoga, naturopathy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government is set to promote Yoga in a big way. As part of popularising Yoga and to enhance teaching capabilities of the ancient practice, the State government here on Wednesday has decided to start special courses for ‘Treatment Assistants’ in Yoga, which will be offered at the Naturopathic Medical College in Begumpet.

To this effect, Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, S.A.M Rizvi has accorded permission to Secretary, Telangana State Yogadhyayana Parishad to start certificate courses on Treatment Assistants on Yoga and Naturopathy from the current academic year of 2022-23 with an intake of 40-students per year.

Senior officials from department of AYUSH, Telangana said that in the last few years, awareness around natural healing and Yoga has increased, which in turn has fuelled the demand for complimentary and traditional medicine practices like Naturopathy and Yoga.

The certificate courses introduced by the Telangana government from this academic year will go a long way to ensure youngsters have proper and rewarding career opportunities in Naturopathy and Yoga, AYUSH officials said.

The students pursuing the special certificate courses on Yoga and Naturopathy will be eligible for stipend, which will be provided by the Naturopathic Medical College from the income generated annually. The TS Yogadhyayana Parishad will be taking-up recruitment in the coming days.

The State government has also decided to upgrade some of the existing facilities at Naturopathic Hospital in Begumpet and released Rs. 50 lakh. Of the Rs. 50 lakh, the health department will be incurring an expenditure of Rs 20 lakh towards maintenance of landscape by HMDA and Rs 30 lakh maintenance of medical equipment in the Nature Cure Hospital.