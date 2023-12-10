Telangana to press for NH status to 14 state roads; Hyd-V’wada NH to be made six lanes

| Telangana To Press For Nh Status To 14 State Roads Hyd Vwada Nh To Be Made Six Lanes

“I will personally meet union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday and make an appeal regarding these 14 roads,” Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said a representation would be submitted to the union government to sanction national highway status to 14 State roads, especially the Regional Ring Road (South).

“I will personally meet union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday and make an appeal regarding these 14 roads,” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said after assuming the office here on Sunday, adding that an increase in allocation of Central Road Infrastructure Fund budget to Telangana would also be taken up.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister, who will be tendering his resignation as Bhongir MP on Monday, said road maintenance would be given top priority, particularly widening of existing roads during the next two to three years. Emphasis would be laid on ensuring hassle-free travelling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. The idea was to facilitate people reach Vijayawada within 2.5 hours from the city by developing it as a six-lane route, he said.

Already, a portion of work has been completed till Malkapur on the Hyderabad- Vijayawada Highway and the balance works would be completed in six months, he said, adding that instructions have been issued to officials to take up repair works in a month.

New Council Building

The Minister said as per Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s instructions, a new Legislative Council building would be constructed on the old Council building premises. Likewise, the building housing the Legislative Party offices would be demolished and a new building would be constructed.

Beautification works would be taken up on the entire stretch from Public Gardens to Lalitha Kala Thoranam. In this regard, a meeting would be conducted involving the Chief Minister, Council Chairman and concerned officials to discuss the works, he said.

The Minister also signed different files after assuming office. These included those pertaining to the four-laning of Nalgonda- Mushampally – Dharmapuram road with Rs.100 crore; strengthening Lingampally – Dudyal road in Vikarabad with Rs.4.15 crore; upgrading 14 State roads as National Highways, including Mallepally – Nalgonda and Regional Ring Road (South) covering Choutuppal, Amangal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy; six-laning of the Hyderabad –Vijayawada Highway; four-laning of Hyderabad- Kalwakurthy section of NH-765.