Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Auto Show concludes in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said improved financial conditions of families had increased the usage of personal vehicles.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day Auto Show organized by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Nalgonda, Sukender Reddy said the per capita income of the State had increased after the formation of a separate Telangana State.

The increase in income had prompted people to purchase personal vehicles including cars and motorcycles, he said, adding that the State government had also taken up measures to avoid traffic congestion apart from initiating road safety measures keeping in mind the increasing number of vehicles.

Appreciated Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for organizing the Auto Show to bring customers, vehicle companies and financiers together under one single roof, he said this would help both customers and automobile companies as well. Earlier, he presented mementos to representatives of different automobile firms that participated in the event.

District Libraries chairman Regette Mallikarjun Reddy, Namasthe Telangana branch manager T Mahender Reddy and bureau in-charge M Mahender Reddy were also present.

The two-day event had different models of SUVs, cars, tractors and agriculture purpose vehicles, motorcycles and scooters of top companies on display and for sale.

The main sponsor of the event was the State Bank of India (SBI) while Pavan Motors Private Limited (Maruthi Suzuki Nexa and Maruthi Suzuki Arena) was the co-sponsor. T News was the TV partner and Café Nilofer was the gift sponsor.

The show was conducted in association with Bank of Baroda, Nalgonda District Central Cooperative Bank, Citroen Pride Motors, Pride Honda, KUN BYD, Kushal Honda, Automotive KIA, Royal Enfield Sri Venkataramana Motors, Venkataramana Hero, VR KTM (Venkataramana), Venkataramana Motors, Mallik Automotive, Morris Garages, Sri Vigneshwara Honda, Mahavir Skoda, Vamshi Motors, Sri Rama Agri Agencies, VVC Tractors and Lakshmi Nissan.