Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Auto Show begins in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Saturday underlined the need to encourage people to use electric vehicles that would help in reducing pollution.

Inaugurating a two-day Auto Show being organized by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at the NG College grounds here, Bhupal Reddy said the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers had shot up with every house in the town having either a motorcycle or a car.

To bring down air pollution, people should be encouraged to use electric vehicles instead of vehicles run by fuel. This would also reduce the expenditure, he said, adding that with the State ensuring uninterrupted and quality electricity supply, there would be no problems in charging electric vehicles.

Asking finance companies to extend loans to farmers at low interest rates for purchase of tractors, Bhupal Reddy appreciated Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for organizing the event, which would help people purchase vehicles easily.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy said the auto show would help people have a look at and learn about various models of vehicles of different automobile companies under one roof and help them take quick decisions.

Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI) Prashant Kumar Bariar and Telangana Today General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao also spoke.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, District Libraries Chairman R Mallikarjun Reddy and others were present.

The two-day event, which will conclude on Sunday, has different models of SUVs, cars, tractors and agriculture purpose vehicles, motorcycles and scooters of top companies on display

The main sponsor of the event is State Bank of India (SBI) while Pavan Motors Private Limited (Maruthi Suzuki Nexa and Maruthi Suzuki Arena) was the co-sponsor. T News was the TV partner and Café Nilofer was the gift sponsor.

The show is being conducted in association with Bank of Baroda, Nalgonda District Central Cooperative Bank, Citroen Pride Motors, Pride Honda, KUN BYD, Kushal Honda, Automotive KIA, Royal Enfield Sri Venkataramana Motors, Venkataramana Hero, VR KTM (Venkataramana), Venkataramana Motors, Mallik Automotive, Morris Garages, Sri Vigneshwara Honda, Mahavir Skoda, Vamshi Motors, Sri Rama Agri Agencies, VVC Tractors and Lakshmi Nissan.