Telangana told to stop new projects on Krishna basin

KRMB told Telangana to stop the projects till they are appraised by it or the Central Water Commission (CWC) and sanctioned by the Apex Council

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday directed the Telangana government not to go ahead with new projects in Krishna basin till the projects are appraised by it or the Central Water Commission (CWC) and sanctioned by the Apex Council.

The KRMB said the detailed project reports (DPRs) in respect of Telangana had not been received by the Board. In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary to the Irrigation and CAD department, KRMB Member DM Raipure said a copy of the letter received from Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources Department, Andhra Pradesh, was enclosed which, it said, was self explanatory.

The AP government complained to the KRMB about the execution of five new projects for utilisation of 150.53 TMC of Krishna water by Telangana State which it claimed was in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and without clearance from it along with the CWC and Apex Council.

It said the three ongoing projects started during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were enhanced from 77 TMC to 105.40 TMC based on surplus waters.

