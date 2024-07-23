Speaker will decide on Opposition’s demands, says Sridhar Babu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that Speaker G Prasad Kumar would decide on demands of the Opposition parties, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said, adding that the BRS did not have the moral right to speak on law and order, crop loan waiver and funds for local bodies.

The Congress party had appealed for discussions on welfare and development and the government was committed to holding the session for maximum days, he said here on Tuesday. The discussion on the budget would have to be completed in three days. Though there was a scope for holding the session for several days, the BRS government had not conducted the session for more than eight days, he countered former Minister T Harish Rao’s charges.

“We are not evading any promise made to the people. All efforts are being made to streamline the financial sector in the State,” Sridhar Babu said.

Regarding the union Budget allocations, the Minister said an appeal was made to the Central government to allocate funds for taking up different development works. Like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana should also be accorded top priority in fulfilling the promises made under AP Reorganisation Act, he said.

“We will continue to fight with the Centre over allocation of funds to the State. In fact, the BRS had failed to get the funds that were due to the State legally,” he alleged.

BJP leaders should exert pressure on the Centre on allocation of funds to the State, he said, adding that a progressive State like Telangana should not be betrayed by the union government.