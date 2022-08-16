Telangana, top in e-governance, records highest e-transactions between 2014-22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) Chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao said Telangana Government’s initiative to introduce Mee Seva 2.0 had cast a revolutionary impact on e-governance services.

Mee Seva 2.0 was providing services to over one lakh people through 4500 centres across the State. Telangana also tops the list in M-Governance (mobile governance) and T -app folio provides 260 different services of 32 various departments of the government, he said.

Telangana Mee Seva operators from across the State held a meeting with TSTS Chairman Jagan Mohan Rao and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Tuesday. During the last six years, Mee Seva 2.0 channelised Rs 28,000 crore worth transactions and made Telangana to top the list in E-Governance in the country, he said.

Telangana also recorded highest e-transactions between 2014 and 2022 financial years. It registered the highest cumulative number of e-transactions with 1.38 lakh transactions for every 1,000 population among all the States in the country between 2014 and 2022, he pointed out. He lauded the services of Venkateshwar Rao, who retired as Managing Director of TSTS last week.