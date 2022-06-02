Telangana top in welfare and development programmes: Puvvada

Published: Updated On - 11:25 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Khammam: Telangana’s welfare and development programmes have emerged as a role model for other States in the country, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He said the fiscal discipline and progressive approach adopted by the government enabled the State to achieve tremendous growth in the last eight years. Khammam district stood at the top in implementing welfare schemes and development projects, he said.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at police parade grounds on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day here on Thursday, Ajay Kumar informed that Dalit Bandhu Scheme has started transforming the lives of Dalits. As many as 3,923 units were sanctioned in Khammam district. Of them, 3,440 units were sanctioned in Chintakani mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency.

So far, around 1,349 units have been grounded in Chintakani mandal where 558 beneficiaries selected the transport sector and an equal number of beneficiaries selected the dairy sector while 233 beneficiaries selected other units, the Minister explained. Referring to the 2BHK housing scheme, Ajay Kumar informed that since 2015-16 around 14, 555 houses have been sanctioned to the district.

Stating that some political parties were trying to divide the society in the name of caste and religion, the Minister urged the people to be wary of such divisive forces. In Kothagudem, Government Whip Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao challenged the BJP and Congress leaders to implement Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Dalit Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu schemes in the States where they are ruling. He said the BJP leadership wants to draw political mileage by provoking issues like hijab and others. People will teach a fitting lesson to Congress and BJP in ensuing elections, he added.

