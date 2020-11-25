Telangana tops PMSVANidhi

Union Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra informed the PM that about 5.88 lakh street vendors were identified in TS with about 4.29 loan applications uploaded for consideration under PMSVANidhi

Hyderabad: Even as BJP leaders, including Union Ministers level allegations against the TRS government, the Union government on Wednesday declared Telangana as top performer in implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi). Telangana topped the chart in identification of street vendors and disbursement of loans to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted the PRAGATI video conference with Chief Secretaries of all States to review the progress in rural housing, public grievance redress and various infrastructure projects and PMSVANidhi.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra informed the Prime Minister that about 5.88 lakh street vendors were identified in Telangana State with about 4.29 loan applications uploaded for consideration under PMSVANidhi. About 3.07 lakh loans were sanctioned and of this, 1.76 lakh loans were disbursed.

A mobile application developed to identify and survey the street vendors observed that there was 602.91 per cent increase in the number of street vendors in the country. The Centre also tied up with digital payment aggregators like Phone Pe, Bharath Pe, Paytm, Airtel Payment Bank, Pay Swiff etc for generation of UPI IDs and issue of QR code to street vendors.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretaries Arvind Kumar, K Ramakrishna Rao and Jayesh Ranjan, along with other senior officials were present.

