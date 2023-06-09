Telangana: Training programme for State Level Master Trainers held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) conducted a five-days training programme for the State Level Master Trainers of Telangana in connection with the forthcoming general elections in 2024, from June 5 at MCR HRD Institute.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the training was conducted for the officers of the State government drawn from various departments representing all the districts of the State.

The training programme covered all the subjects relevant to conduct of elections such as qualification & disqualification rules, nomination, scrutiny of nomination, withdrawal of candidature and allotment of symbol, district election management plan, vulnerability mapping and poll day arrangements.

The master trainers will be imparting training to district level master trainers at each district and who in turn will train all the staff involved in various election duties of Booth Level Officer, sector officer, flying squad, model code of conduct implementation, sveep and polling duties.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, who addressed the participants on Friday, reiterated that successful conduct of elections depends on proper planning and meticulous training of the election staff. He emphasised the need for proper preparation before imparting training to all the staff engaged in the programmes.