Telangana: CEO assures political parties to resolve all issues related to electoral rolls

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj appraised political parties about the ongoing initiatives being taken by the Election Commission in the run up to elections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Wednesday appraised political parties about the ongoing initiatives being taken by the Election Commission in the run up to elections in the State.

Vikas Raj, who convened a meeting with representatives of all political parties, appraised them about the schedule of the 2nd Special Summary Revision (SSR) and other initiatives . He also explained to them about House to House (H2H) survey being taken up by the Booth Level Officers, rationalization of polling stations, publication of draft roll scheduled to take place on August 2 and final publication of electoral roll on October 4.

The CEO informed political party representatives about the different services available for the elector’s voter’s portal, like online form application of Form 6, 6A, 6B, & 8, tracking of application status and downloading of e-Epic. The CEO assured the representatives that all the issues raised by them would be addressed at the earliest.

The GHMC commissioner & DEO Hyderabad explained about the concept of creating colony and basti based polling stations and exercise being taken up in GHMC.