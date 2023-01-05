Telangana has 2.99 crore voters as per SSR Final Roll 2023

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana has 2.99 crore voters as per the Special Summary Revision Final Roll 2023, which is slightly lesser compared to the 3.03 crore voters registered under the SSR 2022.

The SSR Final Roll 2023 was published on Thursday by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj. According to the new rolls, the number of voters in the State is 2,99,92,941 after 6,84,408 voters were added and 2,72,418 voters were deleted.

Enrollment of young voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years has gone up, to 2,78,650 against 83,207 in the SSR-2022. Further, a total of 20,246 forms were received from electors who were above 17 years, which would be processed in due time.

The ECI had announced the Schedule of the SSR-2023 which commenced from August 1, 2022 and the draft electoral roll was published on November 9, 2022. During the period of filing claims and objections which was from November 9 to December 8, extensive Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities were taken up in coordination with different government departments. As a result, more than 12 lakh application forms were received.

Specific campaigns taken up for tribals like Kolams, Thoti, Chenchus, Kondareddis in 361 tribal habitations and application forms collected from more than 2800 tribals, who were not enrolled earlier.

Male voters comprised 1,50,48,250 whereas female voters registered 1,49,24,718 and the third gender voters numbered about 1951. Further, 2,740 NRI electors and 15,282 service electors are enrolled in this final roll, Vikas Raj said.

The CEO further said enrolment of electors was a continuous process and eligible citizens, who could not apply during the SSR-2023, can now apply through the NVSP website, voter helpline APP or submit their filled in physical forms to the BLO’s. All the applications would be processed as part of the continuous updating procedure. Similarly, Form 8 may be used to change the address and other particulars, he added.

SSR 2023 Final Roll

Male – 1,50,48,250

Female – 1,49,24,718

Third Gender – 1,951

NRI Electors – 2,740

Service Electors – 15,282

Total – 2,99,77,659