Telangana: TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET admission counselling schedules out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Hyderabad: Admission counselling schedules for TS EAMCET (BiPC), ECET and ICET 2023 have been released here on Thursday.

The EAMCET first phase counselling will commence with registration on September 2, certificate verification on September 4 and 5, web options from September 4 to 7 and seat allotment is on or before September 11.

The ECET 2023 first phase counselling is from July 29, certificate verification from July 31 to August 2, web options from July 31 to August 4 and seat allotment is on or before August 8.

Similarly, the ICET first counselling will be held from August 14, certificate verification from August 16 to 19, web options from August 16 to 21, and seat allotment is on or before August 25.

Meanwhile, the EAMCET (Engineering) admission committee that met here on Thursday directed all colleges to complete the admission process duly following stipulated norms. Failure to comply with the norms will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated accordingly.