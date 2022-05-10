Telangana: TSSPDCL notifies 1,271 posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has issued notification for recruitment to 1,271 posts.

Of the total posts, 1,000 are junior lineman, 201 sub-engineer/electrical and 70 assistant engineer/electrical.

Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for filling up these vacancies through direct recruitment.

A detailed notification will be hosted on the TSSPDCL website https://www.tssouthernpower.com/ at careers link and http://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in on or after May 11.

