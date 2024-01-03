Telangana: Tummala tells officials to speed up Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project works

Nageswara Rao told the irrigation officials that tunnel works taken up as part of the project were going on at slow pace. Modern technology has to be used to expedite the work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Minister T Nageswara Rao inspected Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project works in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to speed up the works of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project meant to lift water from river Godavari to irrigate lands in erstwhile Khammam.

He along with Khammam and Kothagudem district Collectors VP Gautham and Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected Gandugulapalli pump house works in Dammapet mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Also Read Locals oppose establishment of ethanol factory in Nirmal

The minister said the project was taken up with an estimation of Rs 13,500 crore and Rs 7,000 crore was spent so far. The construction of three pump houses was complete and the fourth pump house at Gandugulapalli would be completed soon.

Nageswara Rao told the irrigation officials that tunnel works taken up as part of the project were going on at slow pace. Modern technology has to be used to expedite the work. By completing Yatalakunta tunnel water could be lifted to Sathupalli trunk canal and Lanka Sagar Project, he said.

The process of land acquisition and diversion of forest land, tunnel works and Genco power house tender works have to be completed at the earliest. Steps were being taken to irrigate lands in Wyra and its lower parts by this monsoon so that crops would not suffer even if water was not released from Nagarjuna Sagar Project.

It was essential to complete the works of Wyra reservoir link canal works to supply water to lands in Wyra in this year. As another tunnel has to be constructed, the matter would be discussed with officials as its construction enables lifting water to Palair, Nageswara Rao said.

He told officials to prepare proposals for approval for Sitamma Sagar power house and third tunnel as well as forest land diversion. As many as 1.50 lakh acres would be irrigated this year and another 1.50 lakh acres of land would be supplied water in the next year.

Protection bunds would be constructed to prevent submergence of villages on either side of Sitamma Sagar Project. The bunds would protect the villages even if there was flood level of 63 feet in Godavari.