Telangana: Two brothers die in road accident at Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:42 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Medak: Two siblings died in a road accident at Bhara Canal bridge on the outskirts of Papannapet mandal headquarters when a speeding lorry rammed a two-wheeler from the opposite direction on Saturday morning.

The victims were Kunsoth Chinya (45) and his younger brother Kunsoth Devya (42) of Hasan Mohammadpally of Tekmal mandal. Both were killed on the spot. The two were on their way towards Medak town to purchase seeds for Yasangi cultivation. The bodies were shifted to the Medak Area Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered.