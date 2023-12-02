Three persons murdered in two separate incidents in Asifabad, Mancherial

Police suspected that Srinivas murdered Shravan as he nursed a grudge against the latter over some petty issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 AM, Sat - 2 December 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: A 45-year-old man was murdered by his neighbour following previous enmity at Bestawada here on Friday night. The victim’s son hacked the accused person to death barely after a few minutes, creating a flutter in the town.

Asifabad Inspector Raju said Gubide Shravan was hacked to death, allegedly by Bamne Srinivas at around 10 pm. Shravan’s elder son Anil then chased Srinvas for a kilometre and killed him using an axe. Anil then surrendered himself before the police and confessed to the crime.

Police suspected that Srinivas murdered Shravan as he nursed a grudge against the latter over some petty issue. Srinivas was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. He is the son-in-law of Shravan and resides in a home situated adjacent to Shravan’s house. While Srinivas has three daughters and a son, Shravan is survived by three sons.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old migrant daily wage labourer, Boddu Jalandar, was stabbed to death at Keslapur village in Bheemini mandal of Mancherial district on Friday night. The accused person, Muthyam Rajashekhar Goud, surrendered himself before cops and admitted to committing the murder.

Hailing from Keslapur, Jalandar migrated to Hyderabad in search of living a few years ago. He was in Keslapur to cast his vote. Families of Jalandar and Rajashekhar were at loggerheads for quite a long time.