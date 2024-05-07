Three dead as heavy rains lash Medak

Another person K Mallesham (33) died as lighting struck on him at Kuknurpally in Siddipet district early on Tuesday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Medak: Heavy rains lashed several parts of erstwhile Medak district leaving three persons dead in two separate incidents.

Two persons Vasulu Subramanyam (42) and Madasu Nagu (37) died in a wall collapse at Railapur village of Medak district on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, heavy rains followed by gales and thunderstorms lashed the district. Standing crops were damaged at several places. The paddy brought to the procurement centres was damaged.

The rains continued until late night. Power supply was disrupted at most of the places and trees were uprooted causing the disruption of traffic.

However, the rains have provided a great to relief to citizens amid the sizzling summer. It is to be recalled the day temperature touched 46 degrees on Monday.