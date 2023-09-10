Telangana: Two killed, one injured in road accident at Medak

Two persons died in a road accident on NH-44 at Japthi Shivanuru village in Narsingi mandal
Medak: Two persons died in a road accident on NH-44 at Japthi Shivanuru village in Narsingi mandal on Sunday.
The deceased were Konda Linga Reddy (50), a resident of Amberpet village in Siddipet, and Mutyala Venkatrami Reddy (56) of Venkatapur village. The two were going in a car driven by Pentaparthi Bapi Reddy, a resident of Narlapur in Nizampet, to attend a function in Ramayampet when the mishap occurred. Bapi Reddy sustained serious injuries in the incident.
A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem.