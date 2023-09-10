| Telangana Two Killed One Injured In Road Accident At Medak

Telangana: Two killed, one injured in road accident at Medak

Two persons died in a road accident on NH-44 at Japthi Shivanuru village in Narsingi mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Representational Image.

Medak: Two persons died in a road accident on NH-44 at Japthi Shivanuru village in Narsingi mandal on Sunday.

The deceased were Konda Linga Reddy (50), a resident of Amberpet village in Siddipet, and Mutyala Venkatrami Reddy (56) of Venkatapur village. The two were going in a car driven by Pentaparthi Bapi Reddy, a resident of Narlapur in Nizampet, to attend a function in Ramayampet when the mishap occurred. Bapi Reddy sustained serious injuries in the incident.

A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Ramayampet for postmortem.

Also Read Kaloji’s son Ravi Kumar passes away