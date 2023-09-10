Kaloji’s son Ravi Kumar passes away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hanamkonda: Ravi Kumar, the only son of ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao, passed away at a local hospital here on Sunday. He was 70.

Ravi Kumar, a retired bank employee, was battling an illness for the last one month. He is survived by his son Santosh and wife Vani.

The sorrow of his loss is doubled by the fact that it occurred just a day after his father’s birth anniversary, which was celebrated in a grand manner by the State government here on Saturday. Due to his deteriorating health, Ravi Kumar’s son Santosh had recently returned to India from the United States to be by his father’s side.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, along with several other BRS leaders, paid their respects at the ancestral house in Nakkalagutta, where Ravi Kumar’s body was brought from the hospital.

Members of the Kaloji Foundation and the Kaloji Mitra Mandali, including Nagilla Ramasastry, Potlapally Srinivasa Rao, VR Vidyarthi, Ampasayya Naveen, Pandilla Ashok Kumar and others, visited the bereaved family and offered their condolences and support. The final rites for Ravi Kumar are scheduled to take place on Monday.

