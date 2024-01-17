| Telangana Two Persons Including Corporator Arrested In Connection With Land Dispute

Telangana: Two persons including corporator arrested in connection with land dispute

Corporator Thota Ramulu and Chiti Rama Rao were arrested by Karimnagar Town-I police for creating trouble for a land owner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 10:32 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar commissioner police, who constituted a special investigation team to solve land related issues, have arrested two persons including a corporator on Wednesday.

Corporator Thota Ramulu and Chiti Rama Rao were arrested by Karimnagar Town-I police for creating trouble for a land owner.

Commissionerate police, who recently constituted SIT, invited victims to lodge complaints with police.

A resident of Bhagathnagar of Karimangar town, Raji Reddy lodged a complaint against Ramulu, Rama Rao and Nimmasetti Shyam alleging that the trio was harassing him by creating dispute in his land.

Based on the complaint, police registered the case against three persons and arrested two of them.