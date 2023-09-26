Police to monitor Ganesh procession with drone cameras in Karimangar

A total of 426 Ganesh idols have been installed in Karimangar Municipal Corporation limits and its surrounding areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Karimnagar: Stage is all set for Ganesh idols immersion scheduled on Wednesday across the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth passage of the event. Besides barricades, lighting and other arrangements have been made at immersion points.

In Karimnagar, a total of 426 Ganesh idols have been installed in Karimangar Municipal Corporation limits and its surrounding areas. While 169 idols were installed in Karimnagar town-I police station limits, 70 in town-II, 131 in town-III, 228 in rural and 198 in Kothapalli police station limits.

Three immersion points including Manakondur, Kothapalli tanks and SRSP canal near Chinthakunta were identified to immerse idols.

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar made all arrangements for immersion. Besides leveling the ground, barricades, lighting, drinking water facility and other arrangements were also made at immersion points.

Big and small cranes were deployed at each immersion point to dip Ganesh idols into the water. Professional swimmers and DRF staff were also deployed.

Police officials, who made tight security arrangements for smooth conduct of immersion, have decided to monitor Ganesh procession as well as immersion activity with drone cameras to check any untoward incidents. CCTV cameras are also installed at all points.

MCK officials have deployed special sanitation staff to keep the procession route as well as immersion points clean. Sanitation staff would work in shifts from Friday morning.

Continuing the age-old tradition, Ganesh shobhayatra (procession) will be started from number 1 Ganesh pandal at tower circle in Karimnagar town. Later, other ganesh idols will join the procession.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar will start shobhayatra at tower circle.

The Minister along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector Dr B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and others inspected the arrangements for immersion at Manakondur tank, Kothapalli and SRSP canal at Chinthakunta on Tuesday evening.