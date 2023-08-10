PFI probe: NIA searches house in Karimnagar

A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad along with the local police searched the house of one Thabrij Khan, who is reportedly working with Popular Front of India (PFI).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 AM, Thu - 10 August 23

Karimnagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team carried out a search in a house in Hussenipura here on Thursday early morning.

A team of NIA officials from Hyderabad along with the local police searched the house of one Thabrij Khan, who is reportedly working with Popular Front of India (PFI). Thabrej Khan is presently staying in Dubai.

It may be recalled here that NIA also carried out searches in the house of Thabrij Khan last year. As part of the statewide raids, NIA had conducted simultaneous searches in Karimangar and Jagtial on September 18, 2022.

A native of Jagtial, Thabrij Khan used to stay in his in-laws’ home in Hussenipura here.