Telangana: Two youths killed in road mishap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Khammam: Two youths were killed in a road accident at Himam Nagar of Enkoor mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ponem Vamshi (28) and Modiam Sambaiah (23) of Nayakulagudem of Sujatha Nagar mandal in Kothagudem district were travelling on a motorbike when the incident took place.

A speeding SUV hit the motorbike killing the youths on the spot.