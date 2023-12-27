Charitable youths extend financial support for poor girl’s treatment

Charitable youths in Kothagudem district have come to the rescue of a girl who suffered burns accidentally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Members of Sri Nrisimha Swamy Seva Vahini of Bhadrachalam handed over financial assistance towards treatment of a poor girl who suffered accidental burns in Mahabubabad district.

Kothagudem: Charitable youths in Kothagudem district have come to the rescue of a girl who suffered burns accidentally at Bakka Chintalapalli village of Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district.

It was said that the eleven year old girl, Pasula Rajitha, who was speech impaired, caught fire a few days ago when she was sitting at a wood stove at her house to overcome the cold weather. As she cannot speak she could not shout for help but ran outside of the house with burning clothes.

The neighbours came to her rescue and doused the fire. The girl’s parents who were in poor financial condition could not afford treatment and applied some herbs to cure the burns. As the burns were severe the parents at the suggestion of neighbours later admitted her to a private hospital in Warangal and appealed to donors to support the child.

A social activist at Paloncha in the district, Arem Prashanth who came to know the plight of the girl has posted a message in a WhatsApp group, ‘Samajika Seva Manandari Bhadyata’. Responding to the message, Sri Nrisimha Swamy Seva Vahini’s member Chaitanya Krishna Swamy of Bhadrachalam raised an amount of Rs 21, 000 and handed it over to the girl’s family members.

A few youths at Paloncha contributed Rs 3, 000 towards the girl’s treatment, Prashanth told Telangana Today. He informed that Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka also assured to support the girl after he contacted the minister and explained the condition of the girl.

Donors contribute Rs 45, 000 for a poor student’s fee

Similarly, kind hearted donors from different parts of the country came forward to support a poor student, Lanil Chauhan of Kothur in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam, studying third year engineering at IIT Guwahati and in need of Rs 64, 000 to pay the college fee.

K Indrasena Reddy of Rotary Club of Hanamkonda, who learnt about the student’s difficulty, appealed to his friends to lend a helping hand to the student. An amount of Rs 45, 000 with contributions from Nalla Ramu of Bengaluru, Srinivas Reddy and others to help him.