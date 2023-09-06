Telangana: 213 candidates get jobs in ITDA Job mela

2023-09-06

ITDA PO Prateek Jain speaking to a job aspirant at a job mela at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: A job mela organised by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday received good response.

ITDA Project Officer (PO) Pratik Jain informed that eight companies have taken part in the job mela and offered jobs to 213 candidates. As many as 680 candidates attended the job mela.

Speaking on the occasion, Jain urged the unemployed tribal youths to take advantage of the job opportunities being offered by the ITDA to earn livelihood. He interacted with the youths who attended the job mela and told them to form youth associations. If the associations were formed they would be given training related to technology, mobile repairing, sewing training, electrician, self-employment scheme in the fields they want and they will be given opportunities to live on their own.

Jain also said that groups should be formed to establish small scale industries. Each group should have 10 members and they would get 60 percent subsidy with 10 percent beneficiary contribution and 30 percent bank loan to establish industries.

He said that some young women and men have requested to provide employment in software fields and also to provide TET and DSC coaching. Arrangements for their training would be made, he assured.

