Three new polling stations proposed in Kothagudem: Collector Dr. Ala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Kothagudem: As part of rationalisation of polling stations it was proposed to set up three new polling stations in Kothagudem district, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

The Collector held a meeting with the representatives of political parties here on Tuesday on enrollment of new voters, deletions, additions and other issues related to draft voters list. She appealed to the political parties to extend cooperation for a perfect and error-free voters list.

Dr. Ala informed that the draft voters list would be published on August 21 followed by a final list on October 4. There were 1, 092 polling stations in the district as some of them were in dilapidated condition; it was proposed to change locations of 26 polling stations.

It was proposed to change the locations of two polling stations in Pinapaka Assembly constituency, one in Yellandu, 11 in Kothagudem, four in Aswaraopet and eight polling stations in Bhadrachalam constituency. It was proposed to change the nomenclature of 11 polling stations.

It was proposed to set up three additional polling stations where there were more than 1350 voters; there were two such polling stations in Bhadrachalam constituency and one in Kothagudem constituency, the Collector revealed.

Informing that the first level checking (FLC) of EVMs has been completed in the district, Dr. Ala asked political parties to designate their polling booth agents and submit the list to the district administration.