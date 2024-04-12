Kothagudem police’s ‘Operation Cheyutha’ yielding good results, many Maoists surrender

Kothagudem: Operation Cheyutha programme being implemented by Kothagudem district police has been yielding good results as many naxals were surrendering to police.

Four Maoists surrendered to district police and CRPF 141bn, 81bn and CRPF South Zone field team as they were vexed with the ideology of the banned CPI (Maoist) party and could not bear the harassment of the top Maoist leaders, police said.

The surrendered naxals were identified as Vanjam Deva of Burugupadu of Cherla mandal, Kampelli Raj Kumar alias Ranjith of Gunneruvaram of Karimnagar district. Sodi Ganga alias Ashok and Kalma Deve Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State.

A counselling programme was conducted for the family members of underground Maoist cadres at Cherla police station in the district on Friday under the supervision of Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

The SP said that the innocent people living in the agency areas were forced to join the Maoist party and they were engaged in illegal activities by the Maoist leaders for their existence and selfish interests.

The Maoists were obstructing development works being implemented by the State and Central governments. Due to small problems and reasons, many innocent people have left their families; joined the Maoist party and were facing many difficulties.

The district police would provide required support to the family members of Maoists through the Operation Cheyutha so that naxal cadres could join the mainstream of life, Rohith Raju said while appealing to naxals to surrender and get rewards from the government.

The SP handed over cash rewards to recently surrendered Maoists, Madivi Krishna of Errampadu village in Cherla mandal (Rs 4 lakh), Punem Adamaiah of Adavi Ramavaram in Gundala mandal (Rs 1 lakh) and Vetti Bima of Pentapadu in Sukma district (Rs 1 lakh)

Essential items were distributed to the families of Maoist cadres. Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 51bn additional Commandant Sunil Kumar, 141bn CRPF assistant Commandant Raj Kumar, Cherla CI Raju Verma, Dumgudem CI B Ashok and Inspectors Srinivas, Ramesh, Ashok Reddy and Mutyam Ramesh were present.