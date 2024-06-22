Telangana: Unidentified man’s body found in Vemulawada Mulavagu

The body was found on the sand river bed of the Mulavagu on Mallaram road and was noticed by sand loading labourers, who alerted the police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:36 AM

Rajanna Sircilla: The body of an unidentified man was found near the Mulavagu waterbody on the outskirts of Vemulawada temple town on Saturday.

Vemulawada CI Veeraprasad along with his team have registered a case and are investigating. It was not yet clear whether it was case of death by suicide or a murder, police said. The body was meanwhile shifted to the hospital for postmortem.