TSCHE to help Telangana varsities in designing, developing curriculum

Telangana State Council of Higher Education would extend cooperation to the Telangana universities in designing and developing curriculum to meet local, national and global needs and challenges

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:29 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) would extend cooperation to the Telangana universities in designing and developing curriculum to meet local, national and global needs and challenges.

This assurance was given by the TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri at a workshop on ‘Telangana Curriculum Development Project’ organised in collaboration with the Aberystwyth University, Bangor University, United Kingdom, and British Council, South India.

Also Read Inter marks criteria back for TS Eamcet

Education department Secretary V Karuna expressed her hope that the new initiatives of the State would provide education and skills on par with the institutions of the USA and UK at undergraduate level. The project, she said, would enhance employment opportunities in the State as faster economic growth was taking place here and several companies were willing to make investments in the State.

Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal expressed his happiness over the steps initiated by the TSCHE and universities in developing critical thinking among the students.

British Council south India Director Janaka Pushpanathan said the project would create a new environment in academics and result in great success.

Prof. Timothy Woods, Pro-Vice Chancellor Aberystwyth University, Prof. Nichola Callow, Pro Vice Chancellor, Bangor University, Prof. V Usha Kiran, Director, Telangana Curriculum Development Project, Prof. E Revathi, Director, CESS, subject experts from Universities and Government Autonomous Degree Colleges and other stakeholders attended the workshop.