Telangana’s GER higher than national average, impresses officials of UK Universities

Gross of Enrollment Ratio of Telangana in higher education is 39.3, as against the national average of 28

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

(L to R) Prof. Nichola Callow Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) Bangor University, UK and Prof. Tim Woods, Aberystwyth University Pro Vice Chancellor. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Gross of Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education particularly of the women has floored the senior officials of the UK Universities. The GER of Telangana is 39.3, as against the national average of 28.

Prof. Nichola Callow Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) Bangor University, UK, is clearly impressed at this. “The GER among women in the State is 40.3 compared to 27 at national level. This is fantastic. This shows the quality of higher education being imparted in the State,” he said.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), in collaboration with British Council (South India), Bangor University and Aberystwyth University, UK, is revamping the curriculum for the undergraduate courses in the State. Accordingly, the Council has organized a two-day workshop on ‘Curriculum Development project’.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop here on Thursday, Aberystwyth University Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tim Woods said the project shows that Telangana has a vision for developing its curriculum to help students improve their employability.

As part of the project, the officials from UK, the TSCHE and State universities are working on a new curriculum for BCom, Political Science, History and Economics at the undergraduate level that would enhance skills and abilities of students. A new concept – flipped classroom wherein students teach their peers is being incorporated into the curriculum.

The new experiential learning-based curriculum would do away with traditional rote-learning methods and incorporates new assessments like case studies, presentation and group work. This, according to officials, will enable students practice skills that employers would want. Apart from the new curriculum, the UK universities will be extending training to teachers on delivering the curriculum.

On the difficulties including finding accommodation faced by Indian students in the UK, Prof. Callow said that agents in India do not properly guide their students in terms of cost of living and accommodation.

Prof. Woods said some Indian students get their families to the UK without proper planning, which should be avoided. “Those who wish to get their families to the UK should thoroughly plan including accommodation and finances without which it will be a problem,” he added.