Telangana: Vaccine supply to private hospitals put on hold

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday has stopped supply of Covid vaccines to all private hospitals, which were earlier engaged in administration of vaccines to individuals above 45 years, across Telangana.

In line with the guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, the State government also has urged the managements of private hospitals to return unused vials of Covid vaccines, if any.

From May 1, private Covid vaccination centres will not administer Covid vaccines to individuals above 45 years. All the government vaccination centres, however, will continue to offer free Covid vaccines to healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals above 45 years.

On their part, from Saturday private hospitals must procure Covid vaccine doses directly from vaccine manufacturers. At present, private hospitals in Hyderabad are yet to firm-up their talks with manufacturers and take a decision on the cost of each vaccine dose.

“When a programme of such a large magnitude is taken up there is going to be uncertainty for a couple of days before things settle down. It is important to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available. Vaccines from government channel and private channel will become available although there may be a delay of one or two days. People must register on COWIN application and wait their turn for vaccination instead of crowding vaccination centres,” said president, Apollo Group of Hospitals, Dr K Hari Prasad.

To ensure priority groups including healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals above 45 years are vaccinated at the earliest free of cost at government vaccine centres, the MOHFW has made it mandatory for all the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of their monthly doses to the Government of India. The private vaccine manufacturers are free to supply the remaining 50 per cent of vaccine doses to State governments and private hospitals.

Senior public health officials and management of private hospitals have advised individuals above 18 years in Hyderabad to register on COWIN and wait till the negotiations surrounding costs and supply of vaccines between them and manufacturers fructify.

