Telangana: Vaddiraju Ravichandra unanimously elected as Rajya Sabha member

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra has been unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha here on Monday. The Returning Officer handed over the election certification to Ravichandra who is also popular as Gayatri Ravi in this regard, after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended. Ravichandra will serve as Rajya Sabha member till April, 2024.

Two other candidates filed nominations, but they were rejected by the Election Commission of India during scrutiny on technical grounds. As a result, the unanimous election of Ravichandra became a formality.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the resignation of TRS MP Banda Prakash. The ECI issued notification for by polls to the vacant seat on May 11. Though the polling was scheduled to be held on May 30, the EC declared the election of Ravichandra as he was the only candidate remaining the fray after the last day of withdrawal of nomination on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravichandra thanked TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana. He vowed to live up to the expectations of the Chief Minister and the people of Telangana by fighting for the State’s rights at the national level.