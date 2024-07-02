BRS demands Centre to fulfill promises under Reorganisation Act

BRS demanded the union government to fulfill the pending promises to Telangana including national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, a coach factory at Kazipet, and a steel plant at Bayyaram among others.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Tuesday demanded the union government to fulfill the pending promises to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act including national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, a coach factory at Kazipet, and a steel plant at Bayyaram among others. He also sought allocation of the Bailadilla iron ore mines to Telangana and also establishment of IIM in the State.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, BRS Parliamentary Party deputy leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra said Telangana which was the youngest State in the country, made rapid strides in development and welfare within a short span of 10 years. He stated that Telangana had become a role model for the entire nation on various fronts under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

“Telangana has set new benchmarks in development with the Centre replicating its schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Mission Bhagiratha as PM-KISAN and Har Ghar Jal respectively among others,” he said. Under the BRS rule, he said the Gross State Domestic Product of Telangana increased by 251 per cent from Rs 3.79 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 13.28 lakh crore in 2023.

He hoped that the Centre would fulfill its promises to Telangana by allocating adequate funds in the union Budget for the current financial year later this month. With the Centre’s support, he said Telangana could make better progress and continue to play its role in boosting the nation’s economy and growth.