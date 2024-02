Telangana Vehicle Registration Prefix Changes From ‘TS’ To ‘TG’ | Telangana News Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority is preparing guidelines for the change of vehicle registration prefix in Telangana from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’, with existing TS number plates remaining. New vehicles will have three registration codes.