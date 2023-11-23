Telangana: Vendor meet held in NTPC Ramagundam

National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam) has organized Vendor Meet-2023, including a special vendor development program for SC/ST & Women MSMEs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

NTPC officials, Vendors and others participating in vendor meet held in NTPC on Thursday.

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam) has organized Vendor Meet-2023, including a special vendor development program for SC/ST & Women MSMEs at HOP Conference Hall, Administrative building, NTPC on Thursday.

Head of Project, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu, GMs, HODs and other senior officers graced the function. Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) representative from Karimnagar Shailaja, Assistant Director, MSME (DFO), Hyderabad, SV Dasharath, Branch Manager, NSIC, Hyderabad, Kaushik and DGM (IT-EOC), NTPC Vikram Pandey joined the meet on-line through virtual mode.

Addressing the meet, HOP Kedar Ranjan Pandu emphasized NTPC priorities on the aspects of safety, quality and timeline for execution of any contract. He also mentioned how procurement through the government-e-marketplace (GeM) portal has increased since its inception. He also appreciated the increasing participation of SC/ST & Women MSMES.

Participating in the meet through virtual mode from Hyderabad, Kaushik and SV Dasharath informed the vendors of several NSIC and MSME policies respectively. Shailaja spoke about her own journey and different items available with DICCI for doing business.