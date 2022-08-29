Telangana Vijaya Dairy hikes milk procurement price

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

The buffalo milk will be procured at Rs 49.40 per litre and the cow milk at Rs 38.75 per litre from dairy farmers, commencing from September 1.

Hyderabad: Here is some good news to dairy farmers in the State ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Telangana Vijaya Dairy has increased the prices of milk being procured from them by Rs 2.71 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 5 per litre for cow milk. Accordingly, the buffalo milk will be procured at Rs 49.40 per litre and the cow milk at Rs 38.75 per litre from dairy farmers, commencing from September 1.

Further, the government has also increased the maintenance charges for the Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) of the societies from Rs 1.25 to Rs 2 per litre during monsoon season and Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.25 during summer. The hiked prices and expenditure will result in an additional burden of Rs 1.42 crore on the dairy every month. However, the dairy has decided to bear the burden for the benefit of farmers.

At a workshop for dairy farmers and milk producers held at the Cooperative Management Institute in Rajendranagar here on Monday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that

Vijaya Dairy, which was in losses has been turned into a profitable organisation after Telangana State formation. Assuring to extend complete support to dairy farmers, he said free medicines and medical services were being provided to buffaloes.

He listed out various initiatives by the State government for the development and welfare of dairy farmers in the State. Dairy farmers and milk producers who participated in the meeting shared their views and made suggestions to address pending issues and improve conditions in the dairy sector.

Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Vijaya Dairy in-charge managing director Adhar Sinha, Animal Husbandry director Ramchander, Telangana State Livestock Development Agency chief executive officer Manjuvani and others participated in the meeting.