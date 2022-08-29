No Left Wing Extremists, terror incidents in Telangana in 2021: NCRB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Telangana has not registered a single incident with respect to Left Wing Extremists (LWE) and terror groups in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s annual ‘Crime in India’ report for the year 2021.

This indicates the effective maintenance of law and order in the State leveraging technology to keep the activities of LWE and terrorists at bay. No murder, attempt to murder, hurt or grievous hurt, kidnap, extortion and damage to public property under these categories were reported last year.

As and when the State police received a tip off about such activity, senior officials in coordination with the intelligence wing took prompt action and controlled the activities. Even if a poster of Maoist groups was noticed in agency areas, senior officials immediately rushed to the areas in a chopper to identify the persons behind it and guide the district superintendent of police concerned to take necessary action.

Before the formation of separate State, the LWE groups were active in agency areas in Khammam and its adjoining areas. Terror groups also executed its plans and carried out blasts at Dilsukhnagar, Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat.

But after a separate Telangana was carved out in 2014, the main focus was on maintaining law and order effectively with a special focus on LWE and terrorists activities. Accordingly, the activities of several groups were neutralized.

When any information was received about terror groups, the police shared it with the National Investigating Agency (NIA), which probes all the LWE and terror cases and ensured stern action against the accused persons.

Environmental Act cases

With respect to Environmental Act cases, Telangana registered a conviction rate of 96.4 per cent in 2021. It has also recorded the charge-sheet rate of 99.8 per cent in these offences, the NCRB said.

Telangana registered 518 cases as against 745 in 2020 and 423 in 2019. Of the total 518 cases, one case was related to Wildlife Protection Act while 15 cases pertained to Environmental (Protection) while the remaining 502 were booked under Environmental (Protection).

In all, 341 people including nine women were arrested for violating various environmental Acts. The cases that were pending trial at the end of the year were 800 cases.