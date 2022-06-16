Telangana will complete PRLI project, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Vikarabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said opposition parties were filing cases to create hurdles in Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) project but assured that Telangana Government would complete the project.

“Many development works, which could not be completed in the last 60 years are completed in six years by TRS Government,” said Harish Rao.

The Minister on Thursday laid foundation for Rs.42.34 crore worth development works and formally inaugurated different works in Vikarabad and Narayanpet district.

Addressing on the occasion, he said in the neighbouring Karnataka, ‘double deckar’ governance was in vogue but hardly six hours of power was being supplied to all sectors. On the contrary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended 24 hours quality power supply to all sectors in the State and fulfilled his promise, he said.

In Karnataka only Rs.500 was being extended to the pensioners but here in Telangana, Rs.2016 was being paid, he reminded and assured that new pensions would be extended to all 10 lakh eligible persons shortly.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy was Kodangal constituency MLA but he failed to address drinking water issue. The Telangana Government through Mission Bhagiratha programme was extending sufficient water supply in the constituency, he pointed out, saying “Kosgi hospital will be launched in two months”

The Minister said much was being boasted about the Congress party’s farmers’ declaration. “If the Congress is committed to the welfare of farming community, the declaration should be first implemented in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh,” Harish Rao demanded.

Hitting out the BJP-led Central Government, the Minister said the Centre was discriminative towards Telangana in sanctioning funds and approving projects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .