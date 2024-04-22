TSRTC bus drivers protest after passenger assaults private bus driver in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 02:37 PM

Around 45 hired buses were stalled in protest due to the attack on the Vikarabad depot driver Ramulu by Nawaz, a passenger.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when drivers of hired buses belonging to TSRTC staged a protest against a passenger assaulting a driver of a private bus at Vikarabad district on Monday.

Nawaz had questioned the driver about the delay of starting the bus and the driver and conductor replied they were having lunch and will leave in five minutes. However, in anger, Nawaz started abusing and assaulting driver Ramulu.

Based on a complaint, the Vikarabad police booked a case and are investigating.

The hired bus drivers stopped the buses and held an impromptu protest demanding action against the accused Nawaz.

TSRTC officials said that a complaint has been lodged at the police station and a case has been registered.

The bus services resumed later.