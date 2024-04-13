Rs 100 crore spent on repairs on water supply network

Of these, Rs.3.54 crore was approved for Vikarabad district and 1044 pump sets and 495 hand pumps were repaired in the district, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 April 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said Rs.100 crore was spent towards repairing 19,605 hand pumps, 14708 single phase 5HP pump sets, 605 drinking water wells and 662 kms intra pipelines under a special drive.

Of these, Rs.3.54 crore was approved for Vikarabad district and 1044 pump sets and 495 hand pumps were repaired in the district, he said.

Also Read Rs 100 crore spent on repairs on water supply network

The PRRD Secretary along with other senior officials inspected a pump house, which pumps River Kagna water near Tandur on Saturday.

He said measures were being taken to increase the drinking water capacity from River Kagna intake well to Kodangal and Yalala mandals to 2.5 MLD.

Statewide 23,975 villages were being supplied Mission Bhagiratha water through 37,002 OHSRs. For every 10 days, chlorination was being done in the OHSRs to ensure safe drinking water was being supplied to the households, he said.

Top priority was being accorded to supply sufficient drinking water to households. Accordingly, alternate arrangements were being made on war footing basis during any pump sets repairs or other issues, the PRRD Secretary said, adding that water was being supplied through water tankers at few requisite locations.