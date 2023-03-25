Telangana: Nizam’s era silver coins found in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:03 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Karimnagar: MGNREGS labourers have found silver coins, reportedly ancient ones, in Gollapalli of Thimmapur mandal. A small earthen pot carrying 27 silver coins was found by labourers on the outskirts of the village.

Labourers at the spot shared coins equally among them. Knowing about this, Tahsildar Kanakaiah along with other officers visited the village on Friday and conducted an inquiry. After recovering a few coins, officials asked the labourers to hand over the remaining coins to the government.

Said to be in circulation from 1869 to 1911, the coins were inspected by SI Pramod Reddy, MPDO Ravinder Reddy and RI Anil.