KTR likely to inaugurate Karimnagar cable bridge on April 14

Except for approach roads and underpass bridges, works on the main bridge completed

By Soham Prasad Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: The district administration is contemplating getting the Karimnagar cable bridge inaugurated since the approach road works have reached the final stage. IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to inaugurate it on April 14.

Except for approach roads and underpass bridges, works on the main bridge had already been completed a while ago. As all court cases were cleared, officials were completing approach roads, which also reached the final stage.

On the other hand, the works of the dynamic lighting system being arranged for the bridge with Rs 8 crore were also progressing on a brisk note.

As part of the Manair River Front project, a cable-stayed bridge is being constructed across Manair downstream of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) near the housing board colony on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

On December 30, 2017, the then Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao laid the foundation for the project taken up with the cost of Rs 181 crore. Both Tata Projects and Glumark, a Turkey-based company, are constructing the bridge.

Besides a 500-metre cable bridge, a four-lane road from Kaman to the bridge and another side of the bridge up to Sadasivpalli, a flyover on Rajiv Rahadari in Peddapalli bypass road, LED lamps, and beautification works were designed under the project.

The main structure including 500-metre road, two pylons, intermediate piers, and abutments have also been completed. The load test was also done by placing 950 tons of weight on the main span of the bridge in June 2021.

Two of the pylons and intermediate piers and abutments are the main structure of the bridge. Each pylon with 44.8 metres in height plays a vital role in balancing the bridge.

They hold 138 segments arranged for the purpose of the road with the help of cables. Cables are balancing segments arranged at 220 metres between two pylons as well as segments arranged at 110 metres in between piers on either side.

The distance between abutments to piers is 30 metres. The four-lane bridge road has also two 1.5 metre footpaths, 0.5 metre railing kerb, and a median of 1.5 metres.